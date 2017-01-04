Disease: Why many Nigerians die of preventable diseases — Medical Expert

Dr Acho Orabuchi, a former adjunct professor of Early Childhood Education, says many Nigerians die of preventable diseases because they do not go for regular wellness check-up.

He also identified poverty as the reason a lot of Nigerians die of preventable diseases.

Orabuchi, who teaches at the Paul Queen College, Texas, U.S, said this on Tuesday while handing over a 500 KVA transformer to the Umuduru, Ezimba-Ogberuru Autonomous Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo.

The transformer was acquired with the assistance of the Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, following Orabuchi’s request for improved power supply to the community.

The medical expert, therefore, called for increased awareness on the importance of regular wellness check-up for the early detection of the onset of diseases.

“Data has shown that a lot of diseases can be detected early from regular routine checks.

“Many Nigerians do not go for medical checkups and as a result, a lot of diseases are diagnosed late and often times, the people die.

“A lot of Nigerians die also because of the fact that enough attention is not given to family history, diseases with risk factors that include hereditary, life style and environment.

“Meanwhile, these diseases could have been prevented or managed if they had been detected early; people should not wait till they are ill to see a doctor.

“Sometimes, the diagnoses are also inaccurate and some of the medications taken are not up to standard.’’

Orabuchi urged the Federal Government to focus on improving the living standard of the people in the country.

“A healthy people make a healthy workforce; a healthy workforce ensures a strong economy.

“People are hungry and so, going for checkups will be the least of their priority.

“The Federal Government should create an enabling environment for people to have good sources of livelihood.

“Our hospitals should be well equipped to be a par with international standards.

“Every local government area should also have a well-functioning health facility, so that people do not travel far to access health care.

“If these are put in place, it will go a long way to reduce some preventable deaths,’’ Orabuchi said.

