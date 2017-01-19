Pages Navigation Menu

Dishonesty of Jonathan led to economic hardship – Pro-Buhari group

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of Stand Up Nigeria, SUN, on Thursday said the current hardship being experience by Nigerians could have been averted if the past administration had being as honest as President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. The CSOs made the remark during a rally, tagged “One Million Man Rally […]

