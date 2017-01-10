RE- Osun pensioners open IDP camps for members – Vanguard
Vanguard
RE- Osun pensioners open IDP camps for members
The government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun has suffered the worst form of media attacks in the hands of half-baked journalists, economic saboteurs, religious fundamentalists and political neophytes. Over time, their unending attacks …
