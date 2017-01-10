Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RE- Osun pensioners open IDP camps for members – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
RE- Osun pensioners open IDP camps for members
Vanguard
The government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun has suffered the worst form of media attacks in the hands of half-baked journalists, economic saboteurs, religious fundamentalists and political neophytes. Over time, their unending attacks
Osun: Sustaining development in an era of recession (1)Nigeria Today
Aregbesola's enemies behind Internally Displaced Pensioners' camp – Osun governmentDaily Post Nigeria
Aregbesola not owing pensioners – Osun retireesThe Eagle Online
Daily Trust
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.