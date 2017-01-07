Disney will use connected “medallions” to track your every move on its cruise ships

Disney is set to try a new advertising technique on its cruises — giving passengers medallions with sensors that track their movements. Of course, this will help passengers too, by recommending products that they might want to try out.

The post Disney will use connected “medallions” to track your every move on its cruise ships appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

