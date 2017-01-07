Pages Navigation Menu

Disney will use connected “medallions” to track your every move on its cruise ships

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

Disney is set to try a new advertising technique on its cruises — giving passengers medallions with sensors that track their movements. Of course, this will help passengers too, by recommending products that they might want to try out.

