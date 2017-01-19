Displaced victims storm Tinubu’s house

…demand justice over illegal demolition

By Bose Adelaja

Hundreds of the displaced victims of Olokonla town via Ogombo village in Etiosa local government area of Lagos State, yesterday, stormed the Lagos Island residence of the former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protest one month of homelessness brought about by illegal demolition by the state government.

The protesters were displaced on December 16, 2016 when some armed military men in company of some officials of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development demolished about 200 buildings valued at N15b.

The ministry was said to have embarked on the exercise 48 hours after some of the buildings were marked for demolition and many of the victims were said to be brutalized while salvaging their property.

Two of the victims were said to have died three days ago due to the torture they allegedly received from the soldiers.

Not satisfied with the development, the victims have petitioned the House of Assembly and Governor Akinwumi Ambode about the development without result.

Having waited for a month without justice, the victims staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of Tinubu’s residence located at Bourdillon to register their plight.

One of the protesters 70 years old Suwebatu Ayedogbon said the exercise has almost reduced her family to beggars. She said, ‘’my only son struggled to own a building where I was accommodated for the past two years but this was demolished in December and all of us have nowhere to stay,’’

Another protester Mr Akeem Onilekere said he had nowhere to lay his head since the exercise, ‘’I acquired a loan in my place of work to develop the property hoping to move in by April but I have not finished paying back the loan when the structure was demolished,’’

Addressing the protesters, an aid to the former governor Mr Tunde Rahman calmed the protesters and asked them to report to Tinubu’s office on Tuesday for a round table discussion. .

Counsel to the victims Oladotun Hassan said the former governor was their last result since various attempts have failed.

