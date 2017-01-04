Pages Navigation Menu

Disregard Ekweremadu, save Gambia – Enugu APC urges Buhari

Senator Ike Ekweremadu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders, to disregard the position of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and save Gambians “from the clutches of unbridled and brutish Yahaya Jammeh’s dictatorship.” The party made the call in a statement by its State […]

