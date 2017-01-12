Dissecting Senate’s Intervention In IDPs’ Plight

MUYIWA OYINLOLA in this report examines how the timely intervention of the Senate brought succor to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps across the country, especially those in the North East.

The attention of the world was a few years ago shifted toward Nigeria, for a wrong reason: The activities of the terror group, Boko Haram, which started as a revolutionary group but grew to a terror group.

While their activities lasted, thousand of people were killed and millions displaced, in several parts of the country especially in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The rise in their activities and the savage fierceness with which they carried out their heinous activities made the United States of America and many other countries brand them a terror group.

While the rebel group which declared war on Western education in the country almost ran the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan aground, the All Progressives Congress (APC) made their issue a campaign subject, stating it would defeat the insurgents if voted to power.

With the advent of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, activities of the insurgents have been put at bay, and with the capture of the dreaded Sambisa forest by the Nigerian Army, it is now a great relief for Nigeria and its neighboring countries.

However, while the war against the insurgents raged, little attention was paid to the displaced people at various IDPs camps. There were cries of hunger, water and medications. There were also complaints of basic daily needs including toiletries.

There were also reports of rape and sex for food in some of the camps.

This ugly development which by middle of last year made headlines in news publications made the Senate by last October, to set up of an eight-member ad-hoc committee, headed by Senator Shehu Sani, to investigate how funds released to the Presidential Initiative on the North East was disbursed.

Senate decision followed a two-prayer motion sponsored by Senator Baba Kaka Garbai (APC, Borno) which urged the upper chamber to investigate the diversion of grains and other food items meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east ravaged by Boko Haram terrorism.

While presenting the motion at the plenary, the lawmaker regretted that despite huge releases by federal government and donor agencies, the situation in IDP camps was far from being gloomy.

He disclosed that about 4.5 million people are in dire need of assistance out of which a million others are in danger of extreme malnutrition.

In his ruling, Senate President, Bukola Saraki urged the adhoc committee to submit its findings in one week, stressing that any person or group found culpable will be dealt with.

Other members of the committee include Oluremi Tinubu, Mohammed Hassan, Adeola Olamilekan, Ben Murray-Bruce,Tayo Alasoadura, Theodore Orji, Yahaya Abdullahi, Malam Ali Wakili and Isaac M. Alfa.

After on sight visit to a number of camps in the North East, the committee in its report titled: Interim Report of The Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis In North East, it noted that sequel to the mandate given to the Ad-Hoc Committee, it visited some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North East and conducted a three-day Public Hearing after which the following findings/observations were made.

The first, according to the report is Humanitarian Crisis Management in IDPs. It noted that ‘It is absolutely true, that there is serious humanitarian crisis in the North East as evidenced by the plight of the internally displaced persons both in camps and within the host communities. There is hunger, diseases, squalor, deprivation and want amongst the IDPs. This observation is corroborated by a statement accredited to the United Nations’ Deputy Coordinator of the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Mr. Peter Lundberg to the effect that “a projected 5.1 million people will face serious food shortages as the (Boko Haram) conflict and risk of unexploded improvised devices prevented farmers planting for a third year in a row, causing a major food crisis in the North East”.

It added that the committee observed that some Local and International Donor Agencies including World Food Programmme,International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF),Doctors Without Borders and Dangote group. were found to be present in most of the IDP camps, rendering critical humanitarian services.”

It however regretted what it called “vivid absence of the Federal Ministry of Health in all camps visited.” It added however, that “while the few critical government agencies like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as States Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were noticed”, they had no synergy with other agencies. It however stated that the Nigerian Air force medical team was found rendering medical services to the IDPs with the little equipment at their disposal.

It added that “despite the claim by some Federal government agencies to the effect that huge sum of money is being spent on IDPs in the North East, what is on the ground as seen by the Committee does not justify/reflect the claims.”

For example, it claimed that over 70% of displaced children both in camps and with host communities were out of schools due to lack of classroom infrastructure, inadequate teaching materials and even teachers. They were also seen loitering in the camps mal-nourished, sickly, and poorly dressed.

It added also that, there is generally acute shortage of food amongst the IDPs, as observed in one of the IDPs visited, three (3) bags of rice of 50kg each, a bag of beans of 50kg and a 4 liter of palm oil were given to 30 people for 15 days.These were considered too insufficient as confirmed by many IDPs that interacted with the Committee.

The second observation the committee made is in the area of Contracts Award, where it claimed it discovered that “all contracts from the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE) were awarded under the principle of emergency situation as stipulated in Section 43 (i) & (ii) but with absolute disregard to Sub-section (iii) & (iv) of the same Section 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 which states that: “(iii) All procurements made under emergencies shall be handled with explanation but along principles of accountability, due consideration being given to the gravity of each emergency. (iv) Immediately after the cessation of the situation warranting any emergency procurement, the procuring entity shall file a detailed report thereof with the Bureau which shall verify same and appropriate issue a Certificate of ‘No Objection’.

“Similarly, the entire procurement activities carried out by Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE) in the North East contravenes Federal Government’s Financial Rules andRegulations, number 2948 which states that: “(i) Under emergency situation, a procuring entity may engage in direct or single source procurement of goods, works, or services. “(ii) Further to sub-section (i), procurement shall be made expeditiously, without losing sight of the principles of accountability and transparency.

In its recommendation, it submitted that “The Federal government and States in the North East should as a matter of urgency ensure that food items are adequately and promptly provided to displaced persons in order to address the prevailing malnutrition observed amongst them”, adding that “Serious efforts should be put by both Federal and State governments of the North East to provide conducive learning atmosphere for the children of the IDPs”.

In addition, it remarked that “The Federal Ministry of Health should be compelled to immediately deploy their personnel to all the IDPs to support the efforts of the International Humanitarian Crisis Managers and the Nigerian Airforce medical team in providing the necessary medical assistance so as to avert possible outbreak of communicable diseases like cholera, measles, and diarrhea etc”.

Also in the recommendation is the plea for the Federal and State government to intensify efforts towards reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, re-habilitation and empowerment of the IDPs so that they can go back to their respective homes; while urging the newly constituted Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI) should ensure that there is synergy and proper coordination among all humanitarian crisis agencies if the IDPs are to gain maximally from the entire exercise.

The resolution of the ad-hoc committee may perhaps be responsible for the better living condition in some of the camps, as there are no longer protests, as witnessed prior to the intervention of the senate.

