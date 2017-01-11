Disturbing Images of ISIS using small child to execute prisoner Surface Online
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria group, popular known as ISIS, has strategied a new method of killing prisoners by using a Toddler to carry out the execution in Syria. Sickening photos of the act which have emerged, show the child walk towards the Kurdish prisoner who was tied to a fence by his…
