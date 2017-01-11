Disturbing Images of ISIS using small child to execute prisoner Surface Online

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria group, popular known as ISIS, has strategied a new method of killing prisoners by using a Toddler to carry out the execution in Syria. Sickening photos of the act which have emerged, show the child walk towards the Kurdish prisoner who was tied to a fence by his…

The post Disturbing Images of ISIS using small child to execute prisoner Surface Online appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

