Divergent Views Over NNPC’s Crude Lifting Contracts

Experts in the oil industry has continue to express divergent views over the recent announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the list of success bidders for the lifting and selling of country’s crude oil for the 2017/2018.

While some see the increase in the number of local firms in the operation as a welcome development other argue that it may not added any value to the nation’s economic growth as it will not translate to refining the product within the country.

According to the result of the bidding recently announced by the NNPC, 18 indigenous companies scaled the criteria for participating in the lifting of the in the lifting of the country’s crude oil alongside 21 others made upon of 19 foreign companies and 2 subsidiaries of the Corporation.

Although, the criteria for the selection of the successful bidders was not disclosed, a total of 185 companies comprising of local and foreign failed the test as a total of 224 had earlier participated in the bidding process in November 2016.

Speaking on the benefit expected to accrue from the participation of local companies, Dr. Oladeji Olorunwaju, a lecturer at the University of Abuja said the decision is a welcome development, stressing that it will impact the national economy positively.

He noted that apart from generating income for the concern companies are bound to hire local personals in the process. “The development shows that indigenous companies operating in the oil and gas sector are now rising to meet the challenge, for them to have competed with their foreign counterpart and come out successful means they have what it take to deliver.”

Seun Faluyi, Managing Director, Offshore Dimensions limited, sees the move as effort to adhere to the local content act 2010 which requires operators in the oil and gas industry to increase local contractors in their operations. He noted that given this kind of opportunities indigenous companies will acquire the competent necessary to play in the global oil and gas market.

He argues that Nigerians can only become a force to be reckon with in the sector through active participation, stressing that most of the companies that won the bids have had experiences in the lifting and selling of the product, hence they are expected to be able to deliver as the contract terms demands.

On his part, Eze Onyekwere, Executive Director, Centre for Social Justice, is sceptical expressing fear that the development may not added-up to anything in terms of economic growth and development for the country. In his view the offer only make the bid winners in the rent collecting economic structure that has left the country without any meaningful development since oil was discovered in the country.

According to him the contract is merely a service providing function which may have no direct bearing with economic development of the country. How many local ships will be involved in the lifting process he quarried. Is there a condition that will force the so call local companies to engage Nigerians in the execution of the contract? He asked. How are you sure that they, have not just secured the contract and then they will go ahead to sub-let it to their multinational counterparts.

The only way this whole process will make sense is when such allocations are refined within the country, in which case it will lead to job creation, petroleum product availability, expansion of the industry, export of the finish products to earn greater foreign exchange as well as grow our industrial development.

On his part, Chief Nengi James, Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Monitoring Group is not happy with the allocation stressing that companies owned by people from Niger Delta area are not given fair consideration. He pointed out that these are some of the reasons why the agitations in the area may continue. In his word, “Why did the NNPC think companies own by sons and daughter of Niger Delta are not qualify to participating in the crude oil lifting process.”

This is part of the injustice we are talking about he added, stressing that much as he is in support of Nigerians getting involved in such venture, people from the area such be consider as priority.

It will be recalled that the NNPC, while announcing the successful companies stated that they entitled to the lifting of 32,000 barrels per day with the exception of its own trading subsidiary, Duke Oil Limited which was offered 90,000 barrels per day. By implication the 18 local firms will be lifting 576,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

By implication, the 18 local companies are expected to generate about $9 billion from the transaction if the price of crude oil remains at $50 per barrel through the period.

As explained by the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) of the Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari who announced the name of successful bidders, the crude oil lifting and selling contract will run for one year effective from January 1, 2017 for consecutive twelve circles of crude oil allocation.

The list of the successful companies includes Oando, Sahara Energy, MRS Oil and Gas, A.A. Rano, Bono, Masters Energy, Eterna Oil and Gas, Hyde Energy, Britania – U, North West Petroleum, Optima Energy, AMG Petroenergy, Arkleen Oil & Gas Ltd, Shoreline Limited, Emo Oil, Setana Energy, and Prudent Energy. In addition to Duke Oil Limited and Carlson Hyson which are NNPC Trading subsidiaries.

