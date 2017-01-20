DJ Jimmy Jatt Speaks on the Rumored Beef between Davido & D’banj | Watch on BN TV

In an interview with Hip TV, DJ Jimmy Jatt clears the air on the rumored beef between Davido and D’banj. The rumors stem from the lyrics of DJ Jimmy Jatt and Davido’s hit song Orekelewa where the OBO singer said; “Na who dem dey ask what is the koko o, i con tell them owo ni koko, he still think […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

