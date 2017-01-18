Pages Navigation Menu

DJ stream: Tidal’s Track Edit feature lets you manipulate any song you want

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

As part of a mobile app update, Tidal introduced a new feature, Track Edit, which allows users to alter any of the millions of songs in Tidal’s catalog. You can slow down, speed up, or fade as much of a song as you want.

