DJ stream: Tidal’s Track Edit feature lets you manipulate any song you want

As part of a mobile app update, Tidal introduced a new feature, Track Edit, which allows users to alter any of the millions of songs in Tidal’s catalog. You can slow down, speed up, or fade as much of a song as you want.

