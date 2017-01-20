Djokovic Bites Dust At Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of a record-breaking seventh Australian Open title were shattered by an inspired Denis Istomin in a five-set thriller on Thursday.

The Serb has owned Melbourne Park for almost a decade, but his reign came to an end in the second round, 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

Unheralded Istomin, who had one singles’ title to his name, which he won on grass at the Nottingham Open, was forced to play an Asia-Pacific wildcard tournament just to get to the Australian Open after slumping out of the top 100 for the first time since 2010 on the back of a string of injuries last year.

But the journeyman recorded the biggest win of his career in sensational style and boosted Andy Murray’s chances of claiming his first title Down Under.

“First of all, I feel sorry for Novak. I was playing so good today,” the big-serving Istomin said. “There is so much emotion on my mind right now. It was tough and since the third set I had cramping in my leg.

“I know I can beat these guys now and play tennis at this level.”

