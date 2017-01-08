Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Djokovic Defends Title, Beats Sir Murray To Win Qatar Open

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former world number one, Novak Djokovic rolled back the years and withstood a comeback from Sir Andy Murray on Saturday to defend his Qatar Open title and end the Briton’s winning streak of 28 consecutive ATP Tour matches. But Murray remains world number one in spite of the 3-6 7-5 4-6 defeat by the Serbian…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Djokovic Defends Title, Beats Sir Murray To Win Qatar Open appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.