Djokovic Defends Title, Beats Sir Murray To Win Qatar Open
Former world number one, Novak Djokovic rolled back the years and withstood a comeback from Sir Andy Murray on Saturday to defend his Qatar Open title and end the Briton’s winning streak of 28 consecutive ATP Tour matches. But Murray remains world number one in spite of the 3-6 7-5 4-6 defeat by the Serbian…
