Djokovic Ends Murray’s Winning Streak To Win Qatar Open

World number 1, Andy Murray has seen his unbeaten streak come to an abrupt end after losing to Novak Djokovic today. The win meant that the Serbian pipped Murray to the Qatar Open title. Djokovi triumphed 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 54 minutes. Despite the loss, Andy Murray remains the top ranked male tennis player but he conceded that it was a ‘tough one to lose” Both players now head into the Melbourne Open which kicks off on January 16.

