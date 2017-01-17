Djokovic On Track To Win Record 7th Australian Open Title

Defending champion, Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title with an impressive 6-1 7-6(4) 6-2 win over hard-hitting Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. The defending champion defended brilliantly at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena to frustrate the man who knocked Rafa Nadal out in the first round last year. Djokovic was forced…

The post Djokovic On Track To Win Record 7th Australian Open Title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

