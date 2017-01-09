Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Djokovic sends out Aussie warning – Irish Independent

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Independent

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Djokovic sends out Aussie warning
Irish Independent
Novak Djokovic reacts during his Qatar Open final against Andy Murray. Photo: Alexandra Panagiotidou 1 Novak Djokovic reacts during his Qatar Open final against Andy Murray. Photo: Alexandra Panagiotidou/AP. If Saturday's Doha final proved anything, …
Qatar Open: Djokovic beats MurrayVanguard
Andy Murray switches his focus to Australian Open after Qatar Open loss: I can still winExpress.co.uk
Djokovic beats Murray to successfully defend Qatar titleSports Illustrated
Bleacher Report –Guardian –The Straits Times –Daily Mail
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.