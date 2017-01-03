Djokovic snaps into his usual rhythm!

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made a sticky return to action before recovering from losing the opening four games to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at the Qatar Open on Monday. Djokovic, who was deposed as world number one by Andy Murray at the back end of last year and split with coach Boris Becker, eventually snapped into his usual rhythm. He went on to win 7-6(1) 6-3.

