Djokovic suffers huge shock at Australian Open, Serena serene
Yahoo News
Djokovic suffers huge shock at Australian Open, Serena serene
Novak Djokovic suffered arguably the biggest defeat of his career when he crashed out of the Australian Open to 117th-ranked Uzbek Denis Istomin on Thursday, extending his mystifying slump in form. With Istomin inspired, the defending champion sent …
