DJs for Climate Change Ups the Volume on Trump’s Inauguration Day – EDM Sauce

DJs for Climate Change Ups the Volume on Trump's Inauguration Day
In response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the advocacy group, DJs for Climate Action, released an open letter. The non-profit organization is made up of prominent and influential artists like A-Trak …
