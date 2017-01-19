DMO raises N214bn bonds – The News
The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday said it raised N214.95 billion worth of bonds at first auction in the year. The DMO said it raised a N105.10 billion worth of 20-year bonds that would mature in 2036 at 16.99 per cent. The office added that …
