Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DMO raises N214bn bonds – The News

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
DMO raises N214bn bonds
The News
The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday said it raised N214.95 billion worth of bonds at first auction in the year. The DMO said it raised a N105.10 billion worth of 20-year bonds that would mature in 2036 at 16.99 per cent. The office added that
DMO Sells N215bn Bonds at Yields Below InflationNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.