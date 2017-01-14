Do couples enjoy s3x better than singles?

By Bunmi Sofola

If you’re single, you imagine all your problems would be solved if you had a partner. If you’re in a relationship, you might wonder if life would be more exciting on your own. But when it comes to sex, is it better when you’re single or is there something about a relationship that makes sex more intense?

Single Sex: Singletons can enjoy casual sex with no strings attached. They can freely sleep with whoever they choose…. You’re free to enjoy the moment and may not think too much about the future. Sex can be spontaneous, carefree and exciting. You can have sex with somebody you know, but sex with a stranger can be more of a thrill as it can be easier to lose your inhibitions.

Casual sex is seen as risky and naughty, and can give deep physical satisfaction. It can also leave you emotionally empty. They are only life-affirming if both of you want the same. Be sure to protect yourself and your lovers from sexually transmitted infection and pregnancy by using good contraception and condoms every time you have sex.

Couple Sex: Most relationships go through an intense period at first when you can’t keep your hands off each other. Because you’ve invested more in each other emotionally; the sexual highs and sense of fulfilment are immense. But the stakes are high and you risk greater heartache if things go wrong. After about a year, the intensity of sex and the passion

changes. You know your partner and it’s difficult to shut out the more mundane things in your life.

What you get instead is a sense of satisfaction with life as you feel more secure in your relationship. But you can get complacent. Without working at your love life, nights together can soon become mundane and routine.

