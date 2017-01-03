Do Not Entertain Fear In 2017, Mrs Fayose Urges Ekiti People

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, has told the people of the state not to entertain any fear in the new year, saying no negative predictions against the state or the government shall stand.

She also declared that there will be no hiding place for enemies in her husband’s government pretending to be his friend this year.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, yesterday during an inter-religiuos new-year Thanksgiving service, Mrs Fayose ,

said that it was high time for all adversaries of her husband close to him, to be exposed in shame.

“Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government , the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough!, she said.

The Ekiti first Lady who disclosed that God has assured her not to entertain any fear for her husband’s government in 2017, further said that ” Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what any one says.

God has assured me through Isaiah 41:13, saying ‘Fear not’, there are 365 ‘fear nots’ in the Bible, one for each day in a year. God continued saying: for I the lord thy God will hold thy right hand , saying unto thee, fear not I’ll help thee”.

The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”

The first Lady, also gave testimony about the challenges her husband face in 2016: “My testimony is unending because God has been good to me gracious and wonderful to my family. I will lose count in tabulating them; in all families he favoured my family, favoured my husband and me among all men and women. It is not to say we are the most perfect or wonderful it is just because He has chosen to love us.

On the God’s revelation to her in 2015 she said: “the Lord said that we will have series of victories in 2016, when you are expecting victories prepare for battle. In spite of all challenges I held on to His word that I will have series of victory and I continued to ask for God’s Grace. If It had not been for the Lord, we would have lost out: it is not because Fayose is a superman. It is just God’s grace. Whoever is not happy with this government, you are contending with God not us. I sincerely congratulate all who stood by us in this government so far. “

Delivering his sermon at the event, organized by the office of Senior Special Adviser to governor Fayose on Religious Matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola, Pastor Joseph Adeyemo, of Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC), Chapel of Mercy, enjoined all Ekiti people to continue to be hopeful against all odds.

He said, “Hope is a state of mind that keeps us going in life. I urge us to enlarge our hope for the good of the state and nation at large. One who has hope will stand every adversaries: we all know last year was very difficult, we were worst hit because we are predominantly a consuming nation; leading to economic recession. We should have hope because we serve a God who can bring something out of nothing. The message for us is to hope against hope for our blessings shall come. Abraham was hopeful and patience and eventually had Isaac.”

Present at the event included, the Deputy Governor, Dr Kolapo Olusola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Pastor Oluwawole Kolawole, Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Dr. Modupe Alade, Head of Service, Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka, mother of the governor, Evangelist Dr Olwafunke Oluwayose, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Senate Deputy Minority Whip,

Chief Jugde of the State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, Commissioners, members of state House and party loyalists.

