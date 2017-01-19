Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks
Daily Post Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions in the country not to do business in crypto or digital currencies. The Apex bank listed some of the virtual currencies to include bitcoin, ripples, monero
CBN Warns That Bitcoin And Other Virtual Currencies Are Not Legal Tenders in NigeriaKonbini
CBN Bars Banks From Bitcoin, Virtual CurrenciesNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.