Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks
Daily Post Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions in the country not to do business in crypto or digital currencies. The Apex bank listed some of the virtual currencies to include bitcoin, ripples, monero …
CBN Warns That Bitcoin And Other Virtual Currencies Are Not Legal Tenders in Nigeria
CBN Bars Banks From Bitcoin, Virtual Currencies
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG