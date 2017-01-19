Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions in the country not to do business in crypto or digital currencies. The Apex bank listed some of the virtual currencies to include bitcoin, ripples, monero, litecoin, dogecion and onecoin. The CBN had during the week, lectured Nigeria on the […]
Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG