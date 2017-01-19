Pages Navigation Menu

Do not transact on Bitcoin, other virtual currencies – CBN warns banks

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Bitcoin, Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions in the country not to do business in crypto or digital currencies. The Apex bank listed some of the virtual currencies to include bitcoin, ripples, monero, litecoin, dogecion and onecoin. The CBN had during the week, lectured Nigeria on the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

