Do You Know That a Condom Can Save Your Phone from Destruction

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Do you know that a condom can protect your phone from ultimate destruction from any form of liquid?
Watch the video below:

For the rainy days. Prevention is always better than cure 😁

A video posted by Nigerian Entertainment Today (@thenetng) on

