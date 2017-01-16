Do You Remember The Fattest Woman in The World? You Will Be Surprise When You See Her New Look (Video)

Do you remember Majra, the fattest woman on earth who weighs 800kilos? few years back Majra was wasting the whole day in bed and couldn’t move.

She was existing like nothing for several years as she could not move – at all. She was even involved in killing her nephew when she fell on him.

Today, Majra weighs only 90 kilos, which is completely unbelievable. She is living proof that everything is imaginable and she should be your motivation in the process of losing weight. Watch her video below;