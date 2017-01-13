DOAMF Charity Golf Tourney’s qualifier holds tomorrow at Ikoyi Club

The organisers of the 2017 edition of the DOAMF Charity Tournamnet have revealed that more than 160 golfers will compete at the qualifiers scheduled for the Ikoyi Club tomorrow.

The successful players from the one-day event will join invited players and guests at the final of the DOAMF Charity Golf Championship on Saturday February 4, 2017.

The event has evolved to become the biggest charity golf event in the country, hosting over 200 players yearly from qualifier to the final. Coordinator of the tournament’s organizing committee, Mr. Pat Bassey, said: “We are glad to be back on the golf course to tap into golfers’ goodwill as well as give an account of how the DOAM Foundation has touched many lives with the resources that donors and sponsors have made to the Foundation since the 2016 tournament.



“The annual DOAMF Golf Charity Tournament is a platform to offer participants a different golfing experience.

There is some measure of fun and surprises that keep players eager and desirous to be part of the Charity event, in addition to the satisfaction of helping a life through DOAMF”, he said.

