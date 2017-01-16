Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Doctors’ demands conflict with SRC laws, says Mailu – K24 TV

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Doctors' demands conflict with SRC laws, says Mailu
K24 TV
Photo: Health Cabinet secretary Cleopa Mailu (right) with Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti at a recent meeting to address the doctors' strike. Photo/BENARD ORWONGO. Mike Ratemo @PeopleDailyKe. Salary demands by striking doctors can only be …
Doctors' talks resume as Mailu faults CBA demandThe Standard (press release)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.