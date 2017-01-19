Doctors in Germany to Begin Prescription of Cannabis to Patients in March

Doctors in Germany will soon be able to prescribe cannabis to patients following a unanimous vote by lawmakers on Thursday, to recognise the medicinal benefits of the drug. Patients suffering from serious illness will be able to receive cannabis in order to treat symptoms such as chronic pain, loss of appetite and sickness caused by […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

