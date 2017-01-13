Doctors in Kogi demand implementation of NHA

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, on Friday staged a peaceful protest calling for the implementation of the National Health Act. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NARD had directed its members nationwide to carry out peaceful protests by wearing black ward coats and conducting rallies at the expiration of the initial ultimatum given to the Federal Government on Jan. 2.

