Doctors vow to shut down Federal Medical Center Makurdi Monday

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Doctors under the auspices of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at Federal Medical Center, Makurdi have resolved to embark on a one-week warning strike, citing irregularities in their salaries and promotion. This was disclosed by the President of the association, Dr Michael Ijiko while addressing newsmen after a protest carried out by the doctors […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

