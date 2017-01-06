Doctors vow to shut down Federal Medical Center Makurdi Monday
Doctors under the auspices of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at Federal Medical Center, Makurdi have resolved to embark on a one-week warning strike, citing irregularities in their salaries and promotion. This was disclosed by the President of the association, Dr Michael Ijiko while addressing newsmen after a protest carried out by the doctors […]
