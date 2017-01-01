Doctors: We’ve not received any offer from government – Hivisasa.com
|
Hivisasa.com
|
Doctors: We've not received any offer from government
Hivisasa.com
KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga has dismissed reports that they declined an offer from the government to end their strike. Olunga said there has been no offers from the government as claimed by Government Spokesman Eric Kiarithe on Friday.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG