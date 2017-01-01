Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Doctors: We’ve not received any offer from government – Hivisasa.com

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Doctors: We've not received any offer from government
Hivisasa.com
KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga has dismissed reports that they declined an offer from the government to end their strike. Olunga said there has been no offers from the government as claimed by Government Spokesman Eric Kiarithe on Friday.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.