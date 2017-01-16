Doctors withdraw medical services to Police in Zamfara
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara has withdrawn all medical services to Police officers and their families in the state, a statement has said. The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman of the association, Dr Tijjani Abubakar and the Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature, issued to newsmen on Monday in Gusau. The doctors said that the decision also affected family members of the police including their children.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG