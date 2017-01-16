Doctors withdraw medical services to Police in Zamfara

Pages Navigation Menu

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara has withdrawn all medical services to Police officers and their families in the state, a statement has said. The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman of the association, Dr Tijjani Abubakar and the Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature, issued to newsmen on Monday in Gusau. The doctors said that the decision also affected family members of the police including their children.

