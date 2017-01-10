Documentary, ‘Failed by Angels’, a wake-up call to healthcare professionals — NGO

The Centre for the Right to Health, an NGO, has described the documentary titled `Failed by Angels’ as a wake-up call to healthcare professionals. The Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Dr Stella Iwuagwu, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday. Iwuagwu stated that every human has…

The post Documentary, ‘Failed by Angels’, a wake-up call to healthcare professionals — NGO appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

