Documentary Reveals How States Use Interpol’s ‘Red Alerts’ to Persecute Political Opponents | WATCH

Jan 15, 2017

Interpol – the world’s largest police organization – has told Al Jazeera that they have identified cases where member countries have not complied with their rules on international wanted alerts. The disclosure comes in ‘Interpol: Red Alert! – a People & Power’ documentary on Al Jazeera, which follows allegations that member states have used Interpol’s wanted […]

