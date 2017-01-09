Dogara Hails Tambuwal At 51

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State as a leader and patriot.

Dogara in a congratulatory message to the the Governor on his 51st birthday anniversary, noted that Tambuwal had exhibited uncommon dexterity and high sense of patriotism in dealing with national issues while presiding over the affairs of the 7th House of Representatives.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Hassan, Dogara showered enconiums of Governor Tambuwal, as he described him as legislative icon and a source of inspiration for younger generation

“Over the years, you have exhibited uncommon dexterity and high sense of patriotism in the discharge of your duties while serving at different leadership levels in the National Assembly, the NBA and now in your beloved State of Sokoto.

As your successor and former colleague; I have noted with admiration the exceptional records of achievements and indelible footprints you have left behind as a member, minority leader, Deputy chief whip and Speaker.

I salute your indomitable courage, unequivocal commitment and invaluable contributions to the independence and stability of the legislature. You are a source of inspiration and a shining example for all of us and indeed the younger generation.

“I salute your uncommon courage and unequivocal commitment and contributions to the independence and stability of the legislature. “

The speaker assured Governor Tambuwal that he would continue to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor and consolidate on same even as he solicits for his continued brotherly advice and guidance.

He also commended Governor Tambuwal on his giant strides in Sokoto, especially in the areas of education, Agriculture, Health and infrastructural development, describing the achievements so far recorded since his inception as monumental.

“May I on behalf of the leadership and members of the House of Representatives congratulate you on this feat and wish you God’s grace, wisdom and good health to continue to offer your invaluable contribution to the development of your dear state and the Nigerian nation,” Dogara stated.

