Dolapo Makunjuola Wins 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Dolapo Makunjuola Wins 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant
Sixteen-Year old Miss Dolapo Makunjuola has won 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant held yesterday in Surulere Local Government Secretariat in Lagos. Miss Makunjuola was among the 37 contestants that took a shot at Beauty Queen of the 9th edition of …
16-year-old secondary school student wins Miss Virginity 2017Nigerian Entertainment Today

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Leave a Reply

