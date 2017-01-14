Dolapo Makunjuola Wins 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant

Sixteen-Year old Miss Dolapo Makunjuola has won 2017 Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant held yesterday in Surulere Local Government Secretariat in Lagos.

Miss Makunjuola was among the 37 contestants that took a shot at Beauty Queen of the 9th edition of the prestigious Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant organised exclusively for virgins between the ages of 16 years and above. After a rigorous drilling by the three-man panel of judges, the SS2 student of Estgbam Montessori School, Mile 12 in Lagos, emerged top at the stiff competition which lasted for over 6 hours.

Adeyeye Marian, a 22-Year old student emerged the First Runner up while Oladeji Boluwatife, another secondary school student got the position of Second Runner up.

Speaking in her remark, Miss Makunjuola thanked the organizers of the pageant, saying that she is glad to identify with the virgins initiatives.

“I am very happy winning this Pageant. I thank everyone who is here and also the organizers, particularly, Princess Adediran Adunni who is the brain behind the success we had here today. Thanks all”.

The beauty pageant was put together by the The Virgins, a Non Government Organisation (NGO) with focus on keeping and celebrating virgin girls in Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after the pageant, Founder and National coordinator of The Virgins, Princess Adediran Adunni thanked all the dignitaries present for their support and attendance.

Princess Adediran said that this is the nineth year of the celebration of the Virgins, explaining that it was to come up on the 16th December, 2016 but was postponed to 14fh of January because of financial crunch.

The founder of the Virgins however, pointed out that if they get good sponsors with joint efforts from the public, parents, government, churches and international bodies the pageant would take a better shape.

With such support and awareness, Adediran said that mothers will be serious in making sure that their daughters remain virgins, at least within the very year each celebration done.

Speaking further, Adediran advised well placed Nigerians to come out and support the Virgin’s initiative. She also advised young ladies to keep their virginity intact till they get married.

The pageant was well attended by parents, students, youths amongst others.

