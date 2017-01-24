Dolphin Golf Club: 20 pros storm Navy Town for La Liga group tourney

BY JOE APU

No fewer than 20 professional golfers have confirmed their availability to be part of the La Liga group end of year tournament holding at the prestigious Dolphin Golf Club in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

The tournament which tees off on Saturday, January 28 and round up on Sunday, the 29th is expected to bring out the best out of the 20 professionals in a keen contest that will also feature over a hundred amateurs from both the military and civilian members of the foremost Naval golf outfit as well as competitors from other clubs around the country.

Some of the professionals expected are Lasisi Latif and Muba Sanusis both from of the Abeokuta golf club. The duo of Gift Willy and Lyold Jones will bring their experience to bear from the Port-Harcourt golf club as well as a stiff challenge from Femi Olagbenro of the Lakwe golf club situated in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Others include Jayeola Laidi (Ada club), Tobias Chidi, Tunde Raimi, Asababa Liman (Ikeja club), Kola Jakosony (Ewekoro); Ikemefuna Vincent and Francis Epe (Ikoyi club) while from the host club are Ojo Alaba, Akake Ubo who will give a good account of themselves to better their games as well as ranking in future ProAm events.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, President of the La Liga group, Engr. Francis Olo assured that all is set for the tournament that is geared towards promoting ethical golf where competitors play strictly by the rules of the sport to enhance proficiency as well as help amateurs horn their skills in a competitive atmosphere.

“Our target for this tourney is to make it a reference point for all golfers who really want to better their performances. This tournament is coming at the beginning of the year because we want it to serve as a launch pad for golfers ahead of other championships in other parts of the country and internationally.

“We have looked at the logistics and all the professionals will get an appearance fee outside of the prize money that is at stake. There will also be prizes for the amateurs as we intend to carry everyone along in our drive to ensure competitiveness in the game.”

Olo also noted that aside the game, the tournament is to foster friendship and unity among the military and their civilian counterparts.

