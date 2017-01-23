Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Domestic carriers bogged down by mismanagement, others – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Domestic carriers bogged down by mismanagement, others
The Nation Newspaper
Even before the economic recession, most domestic airlines were unable to evolve a sustainable business model for survival. Many of them hardly operate for one decade without hiccups. MUYIWA LUCAS reports that over the last two decades, more than 40 …
Nigeria's aviation sector hits turbulenceVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.