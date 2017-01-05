Don canvasses peer review of doctoral thesis

The need for Nigerian universities to embrace the peer review approach in reviewing theses of doctoral degree students has been stressed, in view of the importance these degrees, and the compelling need for the process leading up to their awards to be fool-proof.

Chairman of the presentation session, Professor Ademola Ariyo, made the call during the facilitation of proposal presentations by doctoral students of the Accounting Department of Babcock University, which recently took place at the school.

Fourteen professors drawn from both public and private universities took part in the process, where they brought their wealth of experience to bear on the proposal presentations to ensure that they not only contributed to the body of knowledge, but also addressed practical economic issues.

According to Ariyo, apart from the process leading up to the award being fool-proof, it should involve as much collaboration as possible from experts in relevant fields, a development he said led the institution to resort to engaging professors from various universities in the country in the review process.

“Babcock is the first university in my knowledge that would adopt this peer review approach. If the management of the institution is not open to ideas, it would not have opened up for ideas. No credible institution should donate a PhD to a student. If after your PhD thesis, you remain the same, then you have wasted everybody’s time,” Ariyo stated.

The university teacher, who added that the collaboration is even of greater importance considering the glaring lack of accounting educators in the country, stressed that, “Accounting is the language of business and we patch things up by distorting facts. We are building a new set of building block for the Nigerian economy.

Former Dean, Faculty of Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Taiwo Asaolu, in his remarks, commended the move by Babcock University and opined that the although it was good for other universities to adopt such a programme, issues bedeviling them would almost make it impossible to embark on it.

Head of Department of Accounting, Prof. Rufus Akintoye, who described the programme as the first of its kind in the country, said it was inspired by practices in more established institutions elsewhere in the world, and aimed at setting apart the department as a leader in accounting education among Nigerian universities.

Vice chancellor of the school, Prof. Ademola Tayo, said: “It is important for academic institutions to have specialisations, and Babcock University has attained a strong position in medicine, accounting and law and we want to extend this beyond these three areas of learning.

“When you have so many people giving inputs into your work, you are sure that the final product is what one can beat his chest about. Today that Nigeria’s economy is in shambles, t is nice that we have professors coming together to review thesis of doctoral degree students.”

