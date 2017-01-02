Don Jazzy announces recruitment into Mavin Dynasty

Leading Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has unveiled plans to recruit over 70 new workers into his Supreme Mavin Dynasty in 2017 ahead of the company’s forthcoming projects. The producer who announced this in a New Year message to Nigerians said the recruitment will lead to increase in the number of workers working for the music production and artiste management company from 55 to 120 at the end of 2017. According to the celebrity, the new recruits would be those with experience to work as Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi , Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.

