Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don Jazzy Searches For 70 ‘Mavins’

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular and leading Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has unveiled plans to recruit over 70 new workers into his Supreme Mavin Dynasty in 2017 ahead of the company’s forthcoming projects. The producer who announced this in a New Year message to Nigerians said the recruitment will lead to increase in the number of workers working…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Don Jazzy Searches For 70 ‘Mavins’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.