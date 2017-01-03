Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records
Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has revealed plans to expand and properly structure the label. In his New Year message, he said the record label will be employing the services of Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analysts among others. The message […]
