Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has revealed plans to expand and properly structure the label. In his New Year message, he said the record label will be employing the services of Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analysts among others. The message […]

This post Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija.

