Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has revealed plans to expand and properly structure the label. In his New Year message, he said the record label will be employing the services of Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analysts among others. The message […]

This post Don Jazzy to expand Mavin Records appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

