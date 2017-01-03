Don tasks media firms on business models

A don, Dr David Dimoji, has urged media companies to consult with ICT experts to design means of getting paid for their publications on the internet to save them from collapsing.

Dimoji, the Dean, School of Science and Technology, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba made the call in Aba on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The computer engineering expert said that most media companies in the country were allowing readers access to all their contents without payment.

He said that unless the companies changed such business models, they might go bankrupt.

“I want to see a situation where access is given only to a person who pays a token to that media house to read their publications.

“We must give rights of protection to news publishing companies so that their news should be protected. That is how it is done all over the word.

“Even in the academic world, there some journal articles you can only read the abstract but cannot access the full papers unless you pay some a token. Media houses should give free access to headlines and editorials and make people pay a token for other news items.

“We cannot afford to let our media houses die. We need them seriously,” he said.

He said that media companies needed huge finances to run and pay salaries and adding that allowing every reader free access to all their contents would ruin their business unless they changed that method.

Dimorji expressed empathy with the media companies, saying they were now losing revenue because readers were allowed access to their products without payment.

He said that advertisements were the means of strengthening media incomes in the past and expressed regret that the harsh economic situations had changed the scenario.

According to him, media houses need to know how to raise money for their publications to stay afloat in the New Year.

He said that working to improve revenue in the new year was necessary if most media companies would survive to render their selfless service to the masses who needed them desperately.

The post Don tasks media firms on business models appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

