Donald J Trump and the psychology of the days to come – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Donald J Trump and the psychology of the days to come
The Nation Newspaper
He has come blowing in on a bemused world like an ill wind from outer space. In the end nobody was quite sure how it happened, because everybody, almost certainly including the principal himself – believed that this was a dream that would soon go away, …
From Obama to Trump: Questions over a helluva of transition!
Obama, Trump and the lessons for Africa, by Prof. Akinterinwa
New president speaks: To rest of the world, it's America first
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG