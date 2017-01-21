Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump accused of ‘plagiarising’ Obama’s inauguration cake (photos)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Donald Trump has been accused of “copying” Barack Obama’s inauguration cake – down to the last star.

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman, who created Obama’s cake for the ceremony four years ago, took to Twitter to share pictures of both cakes, pointing out he was not involved in Trump’s.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it.”

The photos are causing wahala on Twitter already. lol

Obama’s cake 4 years ago

