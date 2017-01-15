Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump asks why Chibok girls have not been rescued

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Donald Trump

The transition team of US President-elect, Donald Trump, has asked the State Department why America has not helped with fighting Boko Haram in Nigeria. This was contained in a four-page list of Africa-related questions from the transition team. They also questioned why all the Chibok girls have not been rescued and harped on the need […]

