Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump becomes 45th president of America – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Donald Trump becomes 45th president of America
Telegraph.co.uk
Donald J Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of America and vowed to rebuild the country using "American hands". "American carnage stops right here and right now," he said on the steps of the Capitol after taking the Oath of Office. He said
'American carnage': Trump's vision casts shadow over day of pageantryThe Guardian
Donald Trump Inauguration: The Trump Era Begins — on the Government WebNew York Times
Police in riot gear swarm near Trump parade route as protests turn violentUSA TODAY
Washington Post –CNN –BBC News –BBC News
all 93 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.