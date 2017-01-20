Donald Trump becomes 45th president of America – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Donald Trump becomes 45th president of America
Telegraph.co.uk
Donald J Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of America and vowed to rebuild the country using "American hands". "American carnage stops right here and right now," he said on the steps of the Capitol after taking the Oath of Office. He said …
'American carnage': Trump's vision casts shadow over day of pageantry
Donald Trump Inauguration: The Trump Era Begins — on the Government Web
Police in riot gear swarm near Trump parade route as protests turn violent
