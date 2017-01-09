Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep “Over-rated” following Her #GoldenGlobes Speech

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At the Golden Globes Awards last night, Hollywood legend, Meryl Streep, the recipient the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award lashed out at U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump for appearing to mock a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. Streep added that Hollywood needs to defend a free press as Trump takes the country’s highest office on January […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.