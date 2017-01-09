Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep “Over-rated” following Her #GoldenGlobes Speech

At the Golden Globes Awards last night, Hollywood legend, Meryl Streep, the recipient the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award lashed out at U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump for appearing to mock a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. Streep added that Hollywood needs to defend a free press as Trump takes the country’s highest office on January […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

